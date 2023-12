Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul Metro has begun operating a system in Myeongdong Station on subway Line Number Four that enables foreign tourists to converse with subway staff in their native language in real time.Under the system dubbed "Simultaneous Dialogue in Foreign Languages System" launched on Monday, tourists and station staff can engage in dialogue with an OLED display between them.Foreigners can choose from 13 languages on the screen to interact with station staff using a touch screen and microphone, which Seoul Metro employed in a bid to improve convenience for foreigners and boost the response capacity of all employees.The system will run on a trial basis for four months in Myeongdong Station before being installed in five other stations next year, including Seoul Station and Itaewon Station.