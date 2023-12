Photo : YONHAP News

The Korean Medical Association(KMA) says it will carry out a vote on whether to launch a general strike in protest of the government’s push to increase the enrollment quota for medical students in the nation.The association said Monday that it will survey its members for seven days from next Monday on whether it should pursue a walkout.An official of the association said even if a majority of members vote in favor of a strike, that doesn’t necessarily mean the association will unconditionally go on strike.The official said the vote is being conducted to gain the members’ consent to push forward a general strike should dialogue with the government turn out to be unproductive.Aside from the vote, the KMA plans to hold a rally next Sunday to protest the government’s move to increase medical student quota.