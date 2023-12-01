Season's First Domesticated Case of Highly Pathogenic AI Confirmed

Photo : YONHAP News

The nation confirmed the season’s first domesticated case of highly pathogenic avian influenza(AI) at a duck farm in South Jeolla Province on Monday.Quarantine authorities confirmed that the case at the farm in the southwestern county of Goheung was the highly pathogenic H5N1 strain, the first from a poultry farm since the virus was confirmed in wild birds caught in Jeonju, North Jeolla Province late last month.Earlier, authorities issued a standstill order for 36 hours through 11 p.m. Tuesday, banning the movement of personnel and vehicles from poultry farms and related livestock facilities nationwide.Prime Minister Han Duck-soo ordered the agriculture ministry to implement thorough quarantine measures following the confirmation of the first case.Han instructed the ministry to take measures to contain the disease including implementing an access ban for the infected farm and precautionary culling as well as disinfection, while ordering the environment ministry to enhance monitoring and testing of wild birds.