S. Korea, China Agree on Dialogue Mechanism for Export Controls

Photo : YONHAP News

The Chinese commerce ministry announced on Monday that China and South Korea agreed to establish a bilateral dialogue mechanism on export controls and set up a supply chain hotline for major industry items.The announcement comes as the two sides gathered for the fifth meeting of their free trade agreement joint commission amid a delay by Beijing in customs procedures for urea exports to South Korea.Earlier on Monday, South Korea’s Ambassador to China Chung Jae-ho told reporters that the embassy sent official letters to various agencies in China last Friday raising the issue and calling for smooth clearance for urea exportsLetters were sent to Beijing’s national development and reform commission as well as the foreign and commerce ministries and the general administration of customs.The ambassador added that in close consultation with South Korean ministries, the embassy is actively asking for cooperation from related organizations in China for seamless customs procedures.