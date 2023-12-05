Inflation Slows to 3.3% in November

Photo : YONHAP News

Consumer prices grew at a slower pace in November while still continuing to rise over three percent for the fourth consecutive month.According to Statistics Korea on Tuesday, the country's consumer price index stood at 112-point-74 in November, up three-point-three percent from a year earlier.After slowing to two-point-three percent in July, the inflation rate continued to grow to three-point-four percent in August, three-point-seven in September and three-point-eight percent in October.The slower growth in November is attributed to a drop in the price of petroleum products, which slipped five-point-one percent last month from a year earlier.From a month ago, consumer prices dropped zero-point-six percent to post the first drop in a year.The growth of prices of agricultural, fisheries and livestock products slowed to six-point-six percent on-year in November, but the prices of fresh food products soared 12-point-seven percent, expanding by the fastest pace in 14 months.Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and oil prices, rose three-point-three percent on-year.