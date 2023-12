Photo : YONHAP News

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that the restoration of relations between South Korea and Russia depends on Seoul and Moscow is ready.Putin made the remarks during a ceremony to receive the credentials of new ambassadors from 21 countries at the Kremlin Palace in Moscow, saying that the bilateral relationship is unfortunately experiencing difficulties.Putin reportedly said that bilateral ties were developing constructively to the mutual benefit of both sides until only a few years ago, particularly in the economic area.Lee Do-hoon, South Korea’s new Ambassador to Russia, also presented his letter of credence to President Putin along with 20 newly arrived ambassadors from countries including Britain and Germany, which are considered “unfriendly” by Moscow for imposing sanctions over the war against Ukraine.