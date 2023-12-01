US Notes S. Korea Not Sanctioned as N. Korea Cries ‘Double Standard’

Photo : KBS News

The U.S. Department of State pointed out that South Korea is not subject to UN Security Council(UNSC) sanctions after North Korea accused the United States of a "double standard" over satellite launches.Department spokesperson Matthew Miller issued the position during a press briefing on Monday when asked about the difference between the recent military spy satellite launches by South and North Korea.Miller responded by noting that Seoul is not the subject of multiple UNSC resolutions over dangerous and destabilizing activities in this area.Earlier, North Korea said that while the U.S. condemned the North’s satellite launch as a threat to regional peace and stability, it has made the “shameless” claim that the launch by South Korea is different under international law.Last month, Pyongyang launched a space rocket to put a military spy satellite into orbit, followed by the deployment of a military reconnaissance satellite by South Korea from a U.S. military base last week.Miller reiterated Washington's willingness to engage in dialogue with Pyongyang, adding that the U.S. would welcome a peaceful resolution to concerns over the North’s destabilizing activities.He also said that the U.S. has made clear that it does not seek conflict with North Korea in any form, but those entreaties have all been rejected.