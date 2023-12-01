Seoul’s US Amb.: S. Korea, US, Japan to Strategize on N. Korea’s Threats

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean Ambassador to the U.S. Cho Hyun-dong said Seoul, Washington and Tokyo are set to strategize on responses to North Korea's threats and other regional geopolitical risks at this week's meeting of their national security advisers in Seoul.At the Trans-Pacific Dialogue forum hosted by the Chey Institute for Advanced Studies in Washington on Monday, Cho said the three sides are making efforts to advance cooperation following the Camp David summit in August.Citing growing threats from the North, including its rapidly advancing nuclear and missile programs, aggressive nuclear posture and belligerent rhetoric, the envoy said a collective response would be only natural to better protect regional safety and security.Cho addressed the regime’s recent spy satellite launch as he noted that Pyongyang succeeded after two failed attempts in May and August with its third launch that followed a summit in September between regime leader Kim Jong-un and Russian President Vladimir Putin.On Pyongyang's illicit cyber activities, the ambassador said the three countries are seeking to bolster cooperation in response to false information disseminated by foreign agencies, including those in China, Russia, and North Korea.South Korea's National Security Advisor Cho Tae-yong and his U.S. and Japanese counterparts, Jake Sullivan and Takeo Akiba, respectively, are set to hold three-way talks on Friday and Saturday.