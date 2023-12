Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo urged the National Assembly to swiftly handle next year’s budget and pending livelihood bills to urgently address difficulties facing the people.Presiding over a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Han called for parliamentary passage of the budget and legislation intended to alleviate financial hardships and breathe new life into the domestic economy.This comes after the Assembly’s failure to meet the legal deadline on Saturday to pass the budget bill, with less than a week left in the current regular parliamentary session.Requesting cooperation from parliament, the prime minister pledged to thoroughly prepare follow-up measures to be implemented once the bills are passed.As for the latest economic indices showing signs of recovery, Han urged related ministries to make greater efforts toward price stabilization and export expansion.