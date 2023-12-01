Land Minister Nominee Pledges to Deregulate, Widen Housing Market

Photo : YONHAP News

Land minister nominee Park Sang-woo pledged to introduce policies aimed at easing housing market regulations and expanding the supply of non-apartment residential units.Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Park said that he is of the perspective that the government should not intervene too much in the market amid depressed market conditions.In the wake of growing public concern over a possible housing shortage, the nominee vowed to accelerate a phase-three new city project, ease regulations delaying reconstruction and redevelopment projects and to diversify housing supply.Calling for a change in public perception idealizing apartment complexes, Park said a home should be a place where a family can live harmoniously with a price that does not exorbitantly exceed the household income.The nominee said he plans to pursue cooperation with municipal governments to swiftly supply a diverse type of housing units in urban areas.As for fraud surrounding the nation's “jeonse” lump-sum housing rental system, he promised to examine structural flaws in the long term, such as a lack of market transparency and guarantees of a safe transaction.