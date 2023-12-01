Top Court Chief Nominee Pledges Judicial Independence, Fair Trials

Photo : YONHAP News

Supreme Court chief justice nominee Jo Hee-de pledged to do his best to defend the independence of the judiciary and normalize fair trials in accordance with the spirit of the Constitution.At the start of his parliamentary confirmation hearing on Tuesday, Jo said the chief justice has the important duty of laying the foundation for judges to preside over trials independently based on the law and conscience and free of unjust interference.Looking back on his nearly 30-year judicial career, the nominee said he had struggled to prevent the unjust influence of external factors outside the law, his conscience and the testimonies of involved parties while maintaining the court’s independence.Addressing the issue of delayed trials, considered the most pressing and commonly cited topic, Jo said he plans to resolve the multiple causes of the problem through a careful and multilateral analysis.He also promised efforts to make rulings more concise and easier for the general public to understand, increase transparency in trial proceedings, and enhance the public's right to know.