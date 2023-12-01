Veterans Minister Nominee Backs Honoring Freedom Fighter Hong Beom-do

Photo : YONHAP News

The nominee to head the Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs, Kang Jung-ai expressed support for honoring the late independence fighter Hong Beom-do as a patriot who should be recognized for his contribution to South Korea’s fight for freedom from Japan's colonial rule.Kang shared the sentiment on Tuesday when asked about an ongoing ideological dispute over the government's push to relocate Hong's bust from the Korea Military Academy due to his past record of collaboration with Soviet forces.The nominee added, however, that it would be inappropriate for her to comment on the relocation as discussions are under way among relevant authorities.Asked about a controversial plan to construct a memorial hall for the late founding President Rhee Syng-man, Kang said both Rhee's contributions and faults should be historically verified.As a nominee, Kang has pledged to faithfully fulfill the responsibility and duty to honor and show respect for people of national merit that made sacrifices for the country.