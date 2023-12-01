Yoon Vows to Bolster Exports by Expanding Trade for Services, SMEs

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol pledged to bolster the nation's future export competitiveness by expanding outbound trade in the service sector, small- to medium-sized enterprises(SMEs) and startups.At an event marking the 60th Trade Day on Tuesday, Yoon said that as the country's leading salesperson, he will provide active support for domestic firms and traders broadening their reach around the world.The president vowed to increase trade with the United Kingdom, India, and the Gulf Cooperation Council countries in the Middle East through free trade agreements, as well as offering SMEs preferential guarantees on export packages worth two trillion won, or around one-point-five billion U.S. dollars.With key items like semiconductors, automobiles, and petrochemicals taking up half the nation's exports, Yoon vowed to bolster state support for content, tourism, finance, health and ICT industries in a bid to elevate the country to the world's top ten in service exports by 2027.The president promised to foster over six-thousand young tradespeople by 2027 and establish a support system for startups in the artificial intelligence, digital and bio sectors.