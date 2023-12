Photo : YONHAP News

Former Democratic Party(DP) leader Lee Nak-yon said Tuesday that he would have no option but to leave the party if a petition for his removal succeeds.In an interview with local broadcaster MBC Radio, Lee said he would accept the call by DP lawmakers to remove him from the party via a petition that was posted on December 3 and has garnered over 13-thousand signatures.The DP must issue an official response if at least 50-thousand signatures are accrued within a month.The move comes as the former DP chair attended a think tank forum last month during which he criticized the leadership of current party chief Lee Jae-myung, opening the possibility of creating a new party.