Confirmation Hearing for Supreme Court Chief Justice Nominee Begins

The National Assembly’s two-day confirmation hearing for Supreme Court Chief Justice nominee Jo Hee-de began on Tuesday.During the hearing, ruling People Power Party lawmakers criticized former Supreme Court Chief Justice Kim Myung-soo as they called on Jo to normalize the judiciary and stressed the need to eliminate distrust in the judicial system due to political bias.The main opposition Democratic Party asked the nominee for his opinion on the issuance of search and seizure warrants related to party chief Lee Jae-myung and the virtue of persistent moves by the court against the same person.Jo, for his part, stated that he would do his best to protect judicial independence and achieve fair trials.Born in 1957, the veteran judge graduated from Seoul National University Law School and served as a Supreme Court justice for six years starting in 2014, gaining a reputation as a conservative judge who wrote dissenting opinions in many major cases.While he has thus far remained unburdened by past controversy, the confirmation hearing may focus on the limitation imposed by his age as he will reach the retirement age of 70 before the end of his six-year term.