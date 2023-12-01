Gov't to More Promptly Build Transportation Networks for New Towns

Photo : KBS News

The government will push to reduce the time it takes to build transportation networks for new towns to address the inconvenience suffered by residents due to insufficient railways and roads.Under a proposal unveiled by the transport ministry on Tuesday, the government will set up transportation measures for new towns within a year of the districts being designated for development.Currently, such measures are devised some two years after new towns are designated.The government also plans to streamline administrative procedures for the construction of roads and railways that pass through new towns.To this end, the transport ministry will revise related laws in order to directly deliberate and decide on projects related to building roads that pass through areas managed by multiple local governments. The government hopes this will prevent delays triggered by conflicts among local governments.With the measures, the government aims to cut down the time it takes to build roads for new towns by about two years and railways by between five-and-a-half and eight-and-a-half years.