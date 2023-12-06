Menu Content

Top Nuclear Envoys of Seoul, Tokyo Decry N. Korea's Satellite Launch

Written: 2023-12-06 08:28:55Updated: 2023-12-06 08:50:40

Photo : YONHAP News

The top nuclear envoys of South Korea and Japan strongly condemned North Korea’s recent launch of a military spy satellite.

According to Seoul’s foreign ministry, Kim Gunn, special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, and his Japanese counterpart Hiroyuki Namazu held talks in Seoul on Tuesday.

The two sides condemned Pyongyang for scrapping the 2018 inter-Korean military agreement and vowing more satellite launches, thus undermining peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and in the international community.

According to the ministry, the nuclear envoys deplored North Korea’s failure to realize that increasing military spending without economic power is unsustainable and will only lead to the ruin of its economy and people's livelihoods.

The envoys urged the regime to abandon the illusion that strengthened nuclear force will bring about achievement and to return to the path of denuclearization.

The two sides also assessed that South Korea, the United States, and Japan are working closely and driving the international community's unified response to the North.

They agreed to continue efforts to ensure thorough worldwide enforcement of UN Security Council sanctions against North Korea, while closely monitoring the country's military cooperation with Russia.
