Photo : KBS News

Fine dust levels are soaring in most parts of the nation except Gangwon Province throughout Wednesday.The National Institute of Environmental Research predicted fine dust levels to be "very bad" in Incheon and southern Gyeonggi Province in the afternoon before spreading to South Chungcheong and North Jeolla provinces as well as Gwangju and Jeju Island at night.Incoming yellow dust from China is expected to worsen fine dust levels in most parts of the nation on Wednesday, which are expected to remain high into the night before dropping to “normal” on Thursday.Rain is in the forecast nationwide on Wednesday afternoon, with five millimeters of rain predicted for the central region and less for the Jeolla provinces, the inland areas of the Gyeongsang provinces and Jeju Island.Afternoon highs are forecast to range from seven to 16 degrees, including ten degrees for Seoul.