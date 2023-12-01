Finance Minister Asks UK for Effort to Start Economy, Finance Dialogue

Photo : YONHAP News

Finance minister Choo Kyung-ho asked for Britain’s cooperation on a bilateral economy and finance dialogue set to be launched next year.According to the finance ministry, Choo made the call on Tuesday during a video conference with Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt.In the talks, Minister Choo hailed the strengthened potential for bilateral cooperation on the back of President Yoon Suk Yeol’s state visit to Britain marking 140 years of bilateral diplomatic relations last month.The minister voiced expectations for stronger two-way collaboration on energy, supply chains and advanced science technologies among other fields.Minister Choo then asked for the British finance ministry’s support and cooperation to hold an inaugural dialogue on the economy and finance as soon as possible next year to serve as a communication channel for the enhancement of bilateral cooperation in the enumerated areas.The British minister reportedly agreed that the bilateral economic ties have improved following Yoon's visit, stressing that the two nations should deepen their relationship amid global economic uncertainties.