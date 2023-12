Photo : KBS News

The Israeli military said on Tuesday that its forces have entered the center of Khan Younis, the main city in southern Gaza.Maj. Gen. Yaron Finkelman, head of the southern command of the Israel Defense Force(IDF), said that the troops are in the heart of Jabaliya and Shejaiya in northern Gaza as well as the center of Khan Younis from Monday night.IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi also said that 60 days since the beginning of the war, Israeli forces are surrounding the Khan Younis area and have moved into the third phase of the ground operation.Reuters quoted local residents as saying that Israeli tanks entered Khan Younis on Tuesday.The IDF has expanded its offensive in southern Gaza to Khan Younis, where tens of thousands of civilians are sheltering after fleeing the north, under the assumption that some Hamas leaders are in the city.