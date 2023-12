Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol is expected to name Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission Chair Kim Hong-il to head the state broadcasting watchdogAn official at the presidential office told KBS on Wednesday that nominations for vacancies considered to be relatively urgent will be announced later in the day.The presumption is that Yoon decided to prevent a prolonged vacuum in the enforcement of broadcasting policy by accelerating the nomination of a new Korea Communications Commission(KCC) chair.This comes after the resignation of Lee Dong-kwan as KCC head last week ahead of an opposition-led parliamentary vote on a motion to impeach him over purported violations in management of the broadcasting watchdog and media censorship.The president is also expected to soon announce nominees to replace foreign minister Park Jin and to fill the post of National Intelligence Service director.