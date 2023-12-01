Yoon Nominates Anti-Corruption Agency Chief Kim Hong-il as KCC Chair

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has named Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission(ACRC) Chair Kim Hong-il to head the state broadcasting watchdog.Presidential Chief of Staff Kim Dae-ki said on Wednesday that the prosecutor-turned-ACRC chief is considered the right person to keep the Korea Communications Commission's(KCC) autonomy and fairness based on his qualifications, conviction of the law and principles and sense of balance.The nominee said if he were to be appointed, he plans to do his best to ensure that the nation's broadcasting and communications systems are trusted by the public for its fairness and autonomy.Kim's nomination comes after the resignation of Lee Dong-kwan as KCC head last week ahead of an opposition-led parliamentary vote on a motion to impeach him over purported violations in management of the broadcasting watchdog and media censorship.Yoon also appointed presidential secretary for education Oh Seok-hwan as new vice education minister, and Navy Captain Lee Hee-wan as new vice veterans affairs minister.