Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean Navy will take delivery of six Boeing P-8A "Poseidon" anti-submarine patrol aircraft as early as 2025 following the selection in 2018 of the next-generation patrol plane.During a recent visit to Boeing’s Renton Factory by members of the South Korean defense ministry's press corps, the company announced that it has manufactured four Poseidons this year, with production of the remaining two set to be completed in 2024.Under U.S. foreign military sale procedures, Boeing is required to deliver the six aircraft to the U.S. Navy for an internal review before they can be exported to South Korea.Known as the "submarine killer," the Poseidon is capable of conducting anti-submarine anti-to-surface warfare, as well as intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance and search and rescue operations.