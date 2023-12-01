Chinese Think Tank: Urea Concerns Resolvable through ‘Friendly’ Talks

Photo : YONHAP News

China's state-run think tank said Seoul's growing concern over Beijing's delay in customs procedures for urea exports can be resolved through a "friendly negotiation."The assessment was included in a contributing article for the state-run Global Times by Xiang Haoyu, special research fellow at China Institute of International Studies, on Wednesday.Stating that Beijing had helped resolve Seoul's shortage of urea in 2021 through an emergency allocation of around 18-thousand tons of urea for shipment upon request, Xiang said a similar resolution is anticipated following amicable talks.Xiang said that with substantial demand for urea in China the priority in fulfillment, the compound’s production is easily affected by material supply and price fluctuation.While stressing that there is no political reason behind the shortage, the researcher added that the issue is linked to the existing contest among blocs and geopolitical conflict.Stating that the Yoon Suk Yeol administration's foreign policy has leaned closer toward the U.S. while moving farther away from China, Xiang urged Seoul to establish an objective and rational perception of Beijing and reexamine the importance of two-way cooperation.