PPP to Require Candidacy Hopefuls to Surrender Lawmakers’ Immunity

Written: 2023-12-06 13:41:28Updated: 2023-12-06 15:05:38

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling People Power Party(PPP) will require seekers of the party’s nomination in next year's general elections to relinquish the immunity from arrest granted to lawmakers.

PPP Rep. Bae June-young, who heads strategy and planning under the secretary general, said on Wednesday that the decision was reached during a meeting of the party's election planning team.

This is likely a proactive move to the public pressure mounting on the main opposition Democratic Party for abusing the immunity to protect its chief, Lee Jae-myung, who is embroiled in a number of corruption scandals under investigation by the prosecution.

The PPP’s innovation committee had previously recommended a stipulation in the party’s constitution and regulations requiring lawmakers to surrender their immunity.

Bae said the nomination committee, likely to be composed of around ten people with two-thirds from outside the party, is set to launch between mid-December and the end of the month.
