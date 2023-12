Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling People Power Party(PPP) called for cooperation from the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) to approve Kim Hong-il as head of the state broadcasting watchdog in light of the need to normalize public broadcasting.In a statement on Wednesday, PPP spokesperson Kim Ye-ryong said the DP's brutal approach in parliament has paralyzed the Assembly, giving rise to the resignation of former Korea Communications Commission(KCC) chief Lee Dong-kwan.Emphasizing the KCC’s inability to carry out its role despite a buildup of pending issues with next year's general elections nearing, the spokesperson said the top position must not remain vacant indefinitely in order to guarantee fairness, autonomy and normalization of broadcasters.She added that the ruling party plans to carefully examine the nominee's qualifications and competency during the parliamentary confirmation process.