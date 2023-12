Photo : YONHAP News

Apple has been ordered to pay compensation after a court ruling found that the iPhone maker intentionally throttled the device’s performance while updating its operating system(iOS).The Civil Affairs Department of the Seoul High Court ruled in partial favor of seven plaintiffs, ordering Apple to pay 70-thousand won, or around 50 U.S. dollars, in compensation.This reverses the ruling in the first trial of the class-action suit filed by 62-thousand iPhone users.The appellate court ruled that the iOS update did in fact limit the performance of the central processing unit and Apple did not provide sufficient notice offering users a choice on whether to install the update.However, the court did not accept the plaintiffs’ claims that the iOS update led to the distribution of malicious programs or that it damaged the device.