Yoon Taps New KCC Chief 5 Days after Predecessor Resigns

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: President Yoon Suk Yeol has named Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission(ACRC) Chair Kim Hong-il to head the state broadcasting watchdog. The government is apparently aiming to minimize any vacuum in the Korea Communications Commission(KCC) as the appointment comes five days after the resignation of former chief Lee Dong-kwan.Our Bae Joo-yon has more.Report: Presidential Chief of Staff Kim Dae-ki announced the president’s appointment of Kim Hong-il as the new chair of the Korea Communications Commission on Wednesday.The chief of staff said the prosecutor-turned-chief of the Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission is considered the suitable person to maintain the broadcasting watchdog’s autonomy and fairness based on his qualifications, conviction of the law and principles and sense of balance.The nominee said if he were to be appointed, he plans to do his best to ensure that the nation's broadcasting and communications systems are trusted by the public for their fairness and autonomy.Kim has been serving as the head of the ACRC since July. He had earlier worked with the president when he headed the criminal department of the Supreme Prosecutors’ Office in 2009.Kim's nomination comes five days after the resignation of Lee Dong-kwan as KCC chief.The latest appointment is an apartment move to minimize a leadership vacuum at the KCC, which has a number of pending issues to address, including broadcasting license renewals ahead of the end of the year.Also on Wednesday, Yoon appointed presidential secretary for education Oh Seok-hwan as new vice education minister and Navy Captain Lee Hee-wan as new vice veterans affairs minister.Bae Joo-yon, KBS World Radio News.