Nat'l Security Advisers of S. Korea, US and Japan to Meet on Sat.

Written: 2023-12-06 17:14:27Updated: 2023-12-06 17:20:45

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office says the top national security advisers of South Korea, the U.S., and Japan will sit down for talks in Seoul on Saturday. 

According to the top office on Wednesday, national security adviser Cho Tae-yong will meet his American and Japanese counterparts, Jake Sullivan and Takeo Akiba in line with agreements reached at the Camp David summit in August.

The trio will likely hold extensive discussions on ways to boost cooperation on regional security issues, including those related to North Korea, global issues as well as economic security. 

The presidential office said that Cho and Sullivan are also set to hold on Saturday talks on next-generation, emerging technologies which Seoul and Washington agreed to hold during a summit of their leaders held earlier in April. 

In such talks, the two sides are expected to exchange views on ways to strengthen cooperation in semiconductors, batteries, clean energy, quantum and bio technologies as well as artificial intelligence. 

One day ahead of the three-way discussions, Cho is set to hold bilateral talks with Sullivan and Akiba, respectively.
