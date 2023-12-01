DP Urges Pres. Yoon to Withdraw Nomination of Kim Hong-il as KCC Chief

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) has called on President Yoon Suk Yeol to withdraw the nomination of Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission Chair Kim Hong-il as chairman of the Korea Communications Commission(KCC).DP senior spokesperson Kwon Chil-seung said on Wednesday that by making such an appointment, the president has declared that he will not, by any means, give up his dream of dominating broadcasting.Kwon said the president has launched his second attempt to control the media as he cited that Yoon had worked for Kim when they both served as prosecutors.The spokesperson added the DP will block the Yoon administration’s attempt to control broadcasting while urging the president to withdraw the latest nomination.The minor Justice Party also denounced the president’s latest appointment, warning that the move will be met with efforts similar to those made toward seeking the impeachment of former KCC chief Lee Dong-kwan.