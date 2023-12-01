Third S. Korean Elected as Judge of Int'l Criminal Court

Photo : KBS

A third South Korean has been elected as a judge to the International Criminal Court(ICC), which convicts perpetrators of anti-humanitarian crimes.Paek Kee-bong, an attorney at the Kim and Chang law firm, was elected to serve as a judge on the 18-member ICC after garnering 83 out of 123 effective ballots cast in a vote at the UN headquarters in New York on Wednesday, joining five other new judges set to serve nine-year terms.Paek is the third South Korean to be elected as an ICC judge after former president of the court Song Sang-hyun and Chung Chang-ho, who has served since 2014.He worked as a prosecutor for 22 years before joining Kim and Chang as an attorney specializing in criminal defense and corporate compliance in 2014.Paek had served as the senior prosecutorial and judicial adviser at the Bangkok branch of the UN Office on Drugs and Crime, director of the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office and director of the justice ministry’s international legal affairs division.The 123-member ICC was established to rule on serious crimes such as genocide, war crimes and anti-humanitarian crimes.