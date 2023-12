Photo : YONHAP News

The innovation committee of the ruling People Power Party(PPP) will convene a meeting on Thursday to discuss a possible early dissolution.Though the committee is scheduled to disband on December 24, it may fold sooner following its last recommendation that the party leadership, heavyweights and other influential lawmakers aligned with President Yoon Seok Yeol run for tougher districts in the capital area or to sit out next year’s general elections.The committee is set to give a comprehensive briefing on all six of its recommendations for the party before the PPP’s Supreme Council on Monday.A committee member said in a briefing following a private meeting between panel chief Ihn Yo-han and party chair Kim Gi-hyeon on Wednesday that the committee will decide on a possible early dissolution.In Wednesday's meeting, Ihn said he was able to affirm Kim’s receptiveness to sacrifice and reform.