PPP Innovation Panel to Conclude Early with Final Report on Monday

Photo : KBS

The ruling People Power Party's(PPP) innovation committee will conclude operations early with the submission of a comprehensive innovation report to the party’s Supreme Council on Monday.Committee chair Ihn Yo-han said on Thursday that the panel has achieved 50 percent of the party’s desired success in identifying what the public wants, and the remaining 50 percent depends on the party.Ihn thanked President Yoon Suk Yeol for carrying out a Cabinet reshuffle before the committee wrapped up its work to allow party heavyweights to seek nomination for next year's general elections.He also thanked party chair Kim Gi-hyeon for giving him the opportunity to head the innovation panel and to get a glimpse of the perils and difficulties in politics.As its first recommendation, the committee successfully pushed for an end to the disciplinary suspensions of former party leader Lee Jun-seok for alleged sexual bribery and a cover-up as well as Daegu Mayor Hong Joon-pyo for playing golf after a critical rainstorm.The panel's proposals to have lawmakers relinquish immunity from arrest or to eliminate incumbent lawmakers evaluated to be the bottom 20 percent from consideration for the party’s nomination were accepted by the party.The panel and the party, however, failed to narrow differences over the recommendation that members of the leadership and figures close to the president either sit out the next election or run in districts with historically weak support for the PPP.The panel, launched on October 26 following the party’s crushing defeat in the October 11 by-election for head of Seoul's Gangseo District, was initially set to run through December 24.