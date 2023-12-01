Parties Agree to Extra Session Mon. to Handle 2024 Budget, Other Bills

Photo : YONHAP News

Rival political parties agreed to open an extra parliamentary session starting on Monday and plenary sessions on December 20 and on 28 to handle the 2024 budget and other pending bills.The agreement was reached between the floor leaders of the ruling People Power Party(PPP) and the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) on Thursday during a meeting presided over by Assembly speaker Kim Jin-pyo.The budget bill is set to be voted on during the plenary session on December 20, while the parties reached a tentative agreement to hold another session on December 28 to vote on other pending bills.The DP is expected to attempt to unilaterally pass a set of special counsel bills, one on stock manipulation allegations against First Lady Kim Keon-hee and another on the so-called "Five Billion Won Club” linked to the Daejang-dong development scandal.The DP is also seeking to open a parliamentary investigation into the death of a Marine during a search operation following heavy rains in July.At a plenary session on Friday, the final day of the current regular session, the parties are expected to re-vote on the contentious pro-union and broadcasting bills that were vetoed by President Yoon Suk Yeol last week.However, the parties have yet to agree on a vote approving Jo Hee-de as chief justice of the Supreme Court.