Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

2024 CSAT Results Include 1 Perfect Score

Written: 2023-12-07 14:48:57Updated: 2023-12-07 16:00:36

2024 CSAT Results Include 1 Perfect Score

Photo : YONHAP News

The announcement of scores for the 2024 College Scholastic Ability Test(CSAT) held last month included one perfect score in all subjects.

The education ministry and state test administrator held a briefing on the results on Thursday, assessing the test to be more difficult than last year’s despite the exclusion of the so-called “killer questions” on materials not included in the standard public school curriculum.

The highest standard scores in the Korean language and math sections both increased compared to last year.

The standard score is calculated by comparing the average for the subject against the highest, with a lower average increasing the top student’s standard score.

If the highest score is close to 150 points, the test is evaluated as “difficult.”

In the Korean language section, the highest standard score was 150, 16 points higher than last year’s CSAT, while the highest standard score in the math section was three points higher at 148.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >