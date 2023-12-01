G7 Condemns N. Korea’s Satellite Launch in Address on Global Issues

Photo : YONHAP News

The leaders of the Group of Seven(G7) countries on Wednesday strongly condemned North Korea’s recent military reconnaissance satellite launch and its weapons transfers to Russia.After a virtual meeting, the leaders of the United States, Britain, Japan, Germany, France, Canada and Italy issued a statement on a range of global issues, including Russia’s war in Ukraine and the armed conflict in the Middle East.The leaders also condemned “continued ballistic missile launches, the recent launch using ballistic missile technology conducted on November 21, 2023, and arms transfers from North Korea to Russia” in direct contravention of UNSC resolutions.The G7 leaders also called for the "complete, verifiable and irreversible" dismantlement of Pyongyang’s nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles.The leaders went on to announce that they will introduce curbs on non-industrial diamonds mined, processed or produced in Russia by January 1 in order to cut off revenue that can be used for its war efforts.