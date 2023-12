Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol said he expects new opportunities for defense industry exports through cooperation in semiconductors during his trip to the Netherlands next week.Presiding over a defense exports strategy meeting on Thursday, Yoon called for the acquisition of a stable supply of materials, parts and equipment, such as semiconductors, to make a new leap in the industry.The president anticipated chip cooperation with the Netherlands, a country that has world-leading lithography technology, to greatly contribute to reinforcing the capacity of the domestic defense industry.He called for the swift development and application of AI, space, robotic and other cutting-edge technologies in the defense industry to gain the upper hand in the global market and to prepare for the technological growth of the domestic industry.