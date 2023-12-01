KMA Stages Overnight Protest at Top Office over Med School Quota

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: The Korean Medical Association staged an all-night protest on Wednesday in front of the presidential office in Yongsan. The move was in response to the government’s plans to increase the medical school admissions quota despite unyielding opposition by the association.Max Lee has more.Report: The nation’s doctors’ association staged an overnight protest in front of the presidential office in Yongsan on Wednesday against the government’s plan to raise the medical school admissions quota.The Korean Medical Association’s(KMA) special committee on pan-medical countermeasures to prevent the collapse of medical services began the protest at 10 p.m. Wednesday night in two locations; one in front of the War Memorial and the other in a tent at the Yongsan Medical Society Building.The one-person protest was conducted with members of the medical group taking turns in 30-minute shifts in front of the top office.According to the association’s president, Lee Pil-soo, the government must honor the September 4 legislative agreement that includes an understanding that unilateral policy decisions like a quota increase would not be pursued.He went on to warn that if the government continues to attempt unilateral policy implementation, the entire medical community will fight against it.Also present at the protest was the former president of the KMA, Choi Dae-jip, who expressed concerns about the impact of an increased quota without improved educational conditions, stressing the group’s firm opposition to the policy before shaving his head in protest.The medical group will conduct a survey of all members from December 11 to the 17 regarding a possible general strike and organize a doctors’ rally downtown on December 17.Max Lee, KBS World Radio News.