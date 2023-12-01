Menu Content

Politics

Written: 2023-12-07 15:17:02Updated: 2023-12-07 15:49:23

Yoon’s Approval Rating Drops within Margin of Error to 32%

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol’s approval rating fell within the margin of error for the first time in two weeks.

The finding came in the results of the National Barometer Survey conducted by Embrain Public, KSTAT Research, Korea Research and Hankook Research on one-thousand-six adults over the age of 18 nationwide from Monday to Wednesday were released on Thursday.

Favorable responses for the president came in at 32 percent to 60 percent disapproving, a three-percentage-point decrease in approval from two weeks ago while negative responses rose by four percentage points.

Meanwhile, the support for the ruling People Power Party(PPP) stood at 34 percent, while the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) came to 31 percent and the Justice Party logged three percent, with 29 percent not supportive of any party.

In a preview of next year’s general elections, 42 percent of respondents backed the ruling party taking the majority in the National Assembly to run the country better with the government, while 47 percent supported a strengthened majority for the opposition to keep the ruling bloc in check.

The survey was conducted through telephone interviews using a virtual mobile number, with a sampling error of plus or minus three point-one percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level.
