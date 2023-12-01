Gov't to Create Post of Investigators Handling School Violence Cases

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has decided to create a post of investigators charged with handling cases of school violence in a bid to lessen the burden of teachers.The ministries of education and safety unveiled on Thursday ways to improve systems on tackling classroom violence incidents and boost the role of school police officers, or SPOs.By injecting such investigators, the government aims to support schools to help them focus on protecting victims and taking necessary measures instead of having teachers deal with such cases, hence being exposed to malicious complaints.The government plans to hire retired police officers or teachers with experience in handling school violence cases as investigators. The government will place 15 such inspectors in each of the nation’s 177 education offices which would add up to around some 27-hundred in total.To strengthen the function and role of SPOs, the government will expand the number of such officers by ten percent.