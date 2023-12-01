Menu Content

Top Office Seeking to Host Trilateral Summit with US, Japan Next Yr.

Written: 2023-12-07 17:22:34Updated: 2023-12-07 17:24:01

Photo : KBS News

The presidential office says it is seeking to hold a three-way summit among the leaders of South Korea, the U.S. and Japan next year in South Korea. 

A senior presidential official said on Thursday that one of the agreements reached during the Camp David summit in August was that it would be desirable to hold a three-way summit at least once a year. 

The official said Seoul is sounding out Washington and Tokyo’s thoughts on the idea of holding such a gathering. 

On possible topics that could be discussed during meetings among top national security advisers of South Korea, the U.S., and Japan set to be held on Friday and Saturday, the official said discussion topics will include agreements reached during the South Korea-U.S. summit in April and the Camp David summit. 

According to the official, the national advisers are expected to discuss a wide array of issues, including economic security, advanced technology and exchange between future generations.
