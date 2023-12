Photo : KBS

The innovation committee of the ruling People Power Party(PPP) declared on Thursday its early dissolution.The committee convened its 12th full session and agreed to conclude its operations, with its last activity being giving a final briefing to the party’s Supreme Council on Monday on comprehensive ways to revamp the party.Committee chief Ihn Yo-han thanked President Yoon Suk Yeol for conducting a reshuffle of the Cabinet before the committee came to an end, thus providing the opportunity for valid candidates to run in next year’s general elections.Ihn said the committee takes pride in the belief that it has succeeded 50 percent, adding that it will hope and wait for the party to handle the remaining 50 percent.