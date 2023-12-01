Menu Content

S. Korea, US, Japan Launch Working Group on N. Korea’s Cyber Threats

Written: 2023-12-08 08:09:09Updated: 2023-12-08 08:24:34

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea, the United States and Japan have launched a trilateral working group to counter North Korea’s illegal cyber activities conducted to finance its nuclear and missile development programs.

According to Seoul’s foreign ministry, the diplomatic authorities of the three nations held an inaugural meeting of the working group in Tokyo on Thursday.

The talks were led by Lee Jun-il, the ministry's director-general for North Korean nuclear affairs, U.S. Deputy Special Representative for North Korea Jung Pak and Hideo Ishizuki, Japan's ambassador in charge of cyber policy.

During the talks, the three nations shared their assessment of the North’s cryptocurrency theft and hacking organizations as well as North Korean workers in the IT sector and discussed ways to counter the regime’s illegal cyber activities.

The three sides agreed to enhance cooperation with the international community and the private sector to block illegal North Korean workers in the IT sector.

The trilateral working group was launched as part of a follow-up to an agreement reached among President Yoon Suk Yeol, U.S. President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida during their Camp David summit in August.
