Parliament to Re-Vote on Disputed Pro-Labor, Broadcasting Bills Fri.

The rival parties will hold the year’s last plenary meeting of the regular National Assembly session on Friday to re-vote on four contentious bills vetoed by President Yoon Suk Yeol.A pro-labor bill, commonly known as the "yellow envelope bill," and three other bills on broadcasting laws passed the opposition-controlled parliament last month but were sent back to parliament by President Yoon last week.The Assembly will also vote on other bills that passed the legislation and judiciary committee.However, the rival parties have yet to reach an agreement on a vote to approve the appointment of former Supreme Court Justice Jo Hee-de for the new chief of the highest court.Ruling People Power Party floor leader Yun Jae-ok said that the party will continue consultations with the main opposition Democratic Party(DP), which he said will decide its stance on Friday morning.DP floor leader Hong Ik-pyo said that the party will reach a decision after considering the report by the parliamentary special committee on Cho’s confirmation during a meeting of DP members ahead of the parliamentary plenary session.