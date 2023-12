Photo : KBS News

South Korea logged a current account surplus for the sixth consecutive month in October.According to data from the Bank of Korea on Friday, the country’s current account surplus for the month reached six-point-eight billion U.S. dollars.While the current account has remained in the black for six months in a row, the combined surplus for the first ten months stood at 23-point-three billion dollars, down 14-point-six percent from the same period of last year.Individually, the goods account continued a seven-month surplus streak at five-point-35 billion dollars.Exports increased seven-point-six percent on-year to 57 billion dollars in October, rebounding for the first time in 14 months, while imports slipped four-point-three percent on-year to 51-point-six billion dollars.The services account deficit narrowed to one-25 billion dollars in October from a shortfall of three-point-19 billion dollars the previous month.