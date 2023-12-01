Ex-DP Chair Appears for Questioning in Cash Bribery Probe

Photo : YONHAP News

Former leader of the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) Song Young-gil appeared for questioning by the prosecution over a cash bribery scandal connected to the party's 2021 leadership election.Song arrived at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office at around 8:25 a.m. on Friday for his first interrogation on charges of bribery and illegal political funding. Prosecutors have prepared some 200 pages of questions to put to the former DP chief.Speaking to reporters before entering the prosecutors’ office, Song leveled accusations that the investigation is politically motivated, extending to searches and grillings of some 100 people connected to him as well as separate probes due to an inability to fabricate evidence incriminating him.The former DP chair indicated his intention to refuse to issue a statement in the questioning, saying that an attempt to explain the unfairness of the case to prosecutors is futile and he will therefore do so before a judge.The state agency suspects that Song was involved in or condoned the distribution of a total of 94 million won, or 72-thousand U.S. dollars, in cash to some DP lawmakers ahead of the party’s convention in May 2021, where Song won the party’s chairmanship.He is also accused of receiving 305 million won in illegal political funds from a business between January 2020 and August 2021.