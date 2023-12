Photo : YONHAP News

The government reported two more cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza(AI) at poultry farms in North Jeolla Province on Thursday.Quarantine authorities confirmed that the two cases were detected at two separate chicken farms in the southwestern city of Iksan raising 26-thousand and 60-thousand chickens, respectively.The new cases follow two detections at duck farms in South Jeolla Province, raising the season’s confirmed cases at poultry farms to four.Quarantine authorities decided to extend the preventive culling radius of 500 meters to one kilometer around affected farms for South and North Jeolla provinces until December 21.