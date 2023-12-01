Hearing Report for Supreme Court Chief Justice Nominee Adopted

Photo : YONHAP News

​A parliamentary ​committee has adopted a confirmation hearing report for Supreme Court chief justice nominee Jo Hee-de.The special committee on the nominee's hearing approved the report at a plenary meeting on Friday, paving the way for a vote in a plenary session of the National Assembly in the afternoon.Both the ruling People Power Party and the main opposition Democratic Party have reportedly agreed to the vote.The report said there was no issue of particular concern regarding the nominee's morality and he has expressed a strong resolve to protect the judiciary's autonomy and political neutrality.It also mentioned Jo's concrete vision and plan for judicial reform, such as addressing delays in trials and the excessive issuance of warrants.The appointment of the Supreme Court chief justice requires parliamentary consent, which was denied for the first time in 35 years in October as the opposition-controlled parliament rejected previous nominee Lee Gyun-ryong.