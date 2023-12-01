Military to Conduct Annual Taegeuk Exercises Next Week

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean military will conduct the annual computer-simulated Taegeuk exercises intended to enhance its unilateral operational command capabilities next week.According to the Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) on Friday, the two-day drills starting on Monday will include various training scenarios involving North Korea's nuclear and missile threats, the Ukraine war and the Israel-Hamas conflict.Referring to Pyongyang’s termination of the two Koreas' 2018 military agreement, the JCS pledged to establish a posture enabling the military to immediately and forcefully punish the North in totality for any type of provocation.Last month, the regime vowed to restore all military measures halted under the deal after Seoul partially suspended the agreement in response to the North’s launch of a military spy satellite on November 21.The JCS anticipates enhanced internal teamwork amid a shakeup of commanding posts, while bolstering combat readiness through participation by operations command-level divisions.