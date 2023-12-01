Yoon Requests Parliamentary Hearings for 6 Cabinet Nominees

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol requested parliamentary confirmation hearings for six Cabinet minister nominees on Friday.In the request, Yoon said finance minister nominee Choi Sang-mok is an economic bureaucrat who has served in key government posts, playing a key role in overcoming crises and resolving issues based on his ability to plan and modify policies.As for land minister nominee Park Sang-woo, the president said he is an expert in land and transport administration who contributed to the stabilization of the housing market years ago and the resolution of other related issues based on his vast experiences and insight.Yoon said fisheries minister nominee Kang Do-hyung is the right person to generate momentum for growth in the country's maritime and fisheries industries based on his expertise and leadership.Agriculture minister nominee Song Mi-ryung was described as the right person to set a course for change and innovation in the agriculture industry, as well as the development of policies concerning the food sector.Veterans affairs minister Kang Jung-ai was touted as an administrator who will achieve social unity through policies for veterans, while SMEs minister nominee Oh Young-ju, currently second vice foreign minister, is capable of enabling SMEs and startups to make inroads into new global markets based on her diplomatic career.